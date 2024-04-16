Deal or No Deal Island episode 9 spoilers: A major mistake!

Next week, Deal or No Deal Island episode 9 could be bringing more chaos than ever to the table. So, what is front and center here?

If there is one thing that we know about this show right now, it is quite simple: There is no rhyme or reason when it comes to a lot of the twists. They just happen! Through it all, the biggest player of the season in Boston Rob still remains. Dawson left with $100,000 and with that, the rest of the game continues.

Is there going to be a hot mess? Absolutely, especially since there is a chance that someone’s mistake could end up costing themselves or other people the game. You’ve got the Night Owls, and then you have the Boston Rob / Aron contingent.

Below, you can check out the full Deal or No Deal Island episode 9 synopsis below:

04/22/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : A critical error has the potential to upend the game and terminate one player’s quest for the largest prize in “Deal or No Deal” history. Joe Manganiello hosts. TV-PG

Based on the preview for what lies ahead, Rob is 100% going to be at the center of more chaos — not that this should come as a shock to anyone out there at this point. He is going to be labeled as a “Master Manipulator” and that is somewhat true — yet, this is also a show based largely on luck. You just have to know when to exploit said luck and when to play things a little bit safer. We recognize that this could be a delicate balancing act.

Is it weird to think that Aron could win this? We think it could happen, especially since Rob is always going to be a bigger target than him and be at the front of the line when it comes to being in grave jeopardy.

