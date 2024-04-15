Fire Country season 2 episode 7: Max Thieriot on Bode, Gabriela

As we get prepared for the remainder of Fire Country season 2 on CBS, the relationship between Bode and Gabriela will be rather fun to spotlight. How can it not be? Just remember for a moment what we’ve seen so far, and what we know Bode’s feelings to be.

The question that the writers have explored for most of the season here is a pretty simple one: Is he going to act on some of these feelings, or choose to bottle most of it inside instead. That is clearly something that could be explored throughout the remaining four episodes, especially as Bode reminds himself time and time again what some of his feelings are.

Want to learn more? Then check out some of what Max Thieriot had to say in an interview with TV Insider:

“is going to struggle to look at [Gabriela], struggle to be around her. It’s going to be hard for him because he’s trying so badly to just let her move on and let her go down this path and be with this guy that he believes is great, but inevitably their job and their lives continue to bring them together … And so for him, it’s just trying to stay strong. It’s just resisting the urge that is always just boiling inside of him to say something or go to her. We saw a little glimpse of it in Episode 4 when he just came to in the triage tent. He’s burying that inside of himself. And so the big thing that we’re going to see a bunch in these episodes is him being around her and trying to contain that.”

At some point, we absolutely tend to think that Bode is going to let everything out beyond just that “I love you” that he tried to excuse away — and also, Gabriela may have to contend with whether or not her own feelings are there. For a while we’ve said that we think the two are going to find a way back to each other, and it is really a matter of when that is going to happen. (Let’s just hope this prediction is right!)

What do you most want to see from Bode and Gabriela through the rest of Fire Country season 2?

