Fire Country season 2 episode 7: How will Bode move forward?

As we do prepare ourselves to see Fire Country season 2 episode 7 next week on CBS, it does feel like we will see a slightly new parameter. After all, consider the following: Bode now knows that Genevieve is not his daughter, and that could complicate things.

Does it have to? Not necessarily, and we do think that he’s going to do almost everything that he can in order to ensure here that he is present and there for her in just about every aspect of her life. However, there may still be an underlying psychological consequence to what is going on here. Remember, he used Gen as a driving force for everything he did this season, including get out of prison. Is that going to change now?

Well, for now, it is something worth thinking about. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what star / executive producer Max Thieriot had to say:

Yeah, we’re going to see that really come into play for the rest of the season. He’s made a promise to Cara, and he is going to look after Gen. And obviously at that moment he believed he was also her father. But I think in Bode’s eyes, he still made a promise, and if there’s one thing we know about Bode, when he says he’s going to do something for somebody, he means it. But I think at the same time, he’s spinning a little bit internally and trying to grasp onto something to figure out what this means for him. He’s put so much of his energy and focus and his life in this that now, what does he do? And if he’s able to see this through for Gen, is that it or is there more? Is there more for him? And so I think he’s kind of spinning a little bit, and it’s not maybe in a terrible way, but inevitably we’ll get to see it come out in moments where it just boils over a little bit where he has to let something out.

So what will his outlet be? That’s certainly something that we’re wondering at this point for a multitude of reasons. His relationship with his family has had his fair share of highs and lows, Gabriela is now engaged to Diego, and Jake has his other responsibilities now. This could be a hard thing for him to figure out.

