Fire Country season 2 episode 7 return date: ‘A Hail Mary’

Following tonight’s big storyline on CBS, are you eager to dive into Fire Country season 2 episode 7? Well, you may be waiting for a while.

First and foremost, though, we really should start by just going ahead and sharing the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the show on next week. Luckily, this is not anywhere near as long of a hiatus as the one that he got during the NCAA Tournament. The plan is for season 2 episode 7, titled “A Hail Mary,” to be coming up on Friday, April 26. This is a storyline that has been built up for a good while, as it will be looking more and more like the community is turning against Three Rock. Is there a way to turn public opinion back in their favor? This could fall on everyone involved in some ways, and it is not going to prove all that easily.

Below, you could check out the full Fire Country season 2 episode 7 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

“A Hail Mary” – The future of Three Rock is in jeopardy as public opinion of the camp grows increasingly negative, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

A look towards the long-term future

Go ahead and remember here that there are only ten episodes in this strike-shortened season, so every single installment here on out is going to matter that much more. Luckily, we know that a season 3 is coming on the other side! That means that there’s a chance for all sorts of other great stuff then.

