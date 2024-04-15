The Amazing Race 36 episode 6 video: Ricky & Cesar struggle?

On Wednesday night you will have a chance to see The Amazing Race 36 episode 6 arrive — so what can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, this mega-leg may actually be posing one of the biggest challenges that a dominant team has seen so far in Ricky & Cesar. One of the reasons why they’ve excelled so far is because they communicate very well and, somehow, don’t get rattled.

So what is causing them some problems? Well, it looks like some sort of detail-based racing-themed task in Argentina. This is the sort of task that does cause a certain amount of peril for just about everyone involved, but especially if you are too detail-oriented. If you make one mistake, it can start to get into your head! (You can see a sneak peek for what is coming up here over at the link here.)

While it definitely does seem like Ricky & Cesar are struggling here, it is important to remember this in the end — this is a long couple of legs! There is plenty of time to catch up if they fall behind. Meanwhile, at the same time it is very-well possible that this show is misleading us. Everyone could be struggling, and this is the one that we see!

For now, we do tend to think that Ricky & Cesar will bounce back from almost anything and continue to be strong throughout the rest of the season. After all, there is not another major contender so far who we think is consistent enough to take them on. Rod & Leticia had it within the first couple of episodes, but ever since they have fallen back into the middle of the pack. Meanwhile, Amber & Vinny argue way too much to be taken seriously long-term.

