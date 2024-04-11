The Amazing Race 36 episode 6 spoilers: A megaleg in Argentina

As you get prepared to see The Amazing Race 36 episode 6 on CBS next week, there is one thing that stands out above all else: The setting! The remaining teams are going to be heading off to Argentina to take part in a megaleg, one that should bring a lot of excitement and, hopefully, some drama.

We should also go ahead and note that we’re glad that this show is getting a chance to spend more time in South America; it does feel like it gets ignored on various seasons and obviously, there is so much to do there!

Unfortunately, the synopsis for The Amazing Race 36 episode 6 below does not exactly shed a lot of light on what’s coming; instead, just think of it as a reminder of the megaleg’s existence:

“Our Alliance Strikes Again” – Teams compete in double the roadblocks and double the detours on a megaleg in Argentina, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 17 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the fun things that we will say in general about the season is that the most dominant teams have not always been the most physical; it has been a relatively even playing field and as long as you can focus during some of the tasks, you are going to be just fine.

