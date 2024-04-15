NCIS season 21 spoilers: The heart of 1,000th franchise episode

Tonight on NCIS, you are getting a chance to see the 1,000th episode for the franchise, and of course it is a cause for celebration! There is a huge promotional tour going on in this episode for a reason! There are a lot of different things to be excited about within this episode, especially when it comes to Easter eggs and a lot of other great references from the past.

Still, amidst all of this, there is a pretty important story at the heart of the hour, one that will feature none other than Leon Vance’s son at the center of the action. For more, here is just some of what Brian Dietzen, who plays Jimmy Palmer on the show, had to say to Parade:

“We have a visitor in Jared Vance (Spence Moore II), who of course is Leon Vance’s son … Through his eyes and through his questions we get to really ask the questions: Why is NCIS important? Why do we spend all this time with NCIS? He’s asking his father this. I think viewers are going to come away with a lot of cool answers to that and why this thing that we’re doing is important. I just can’t say enough good things about the script and I can’t spoil it beyond that.”

Ultimately, this episode could be compelling just for a history lesson, and what it means to be a part of this world. We do think that this episode is really a tribute to being a part of NCIS as it is any single character who is a part of the universe … or even any particular show. Obviously, the flagship show will be a focus, but there are also nods to both the Los Angeles and Hawaii chapters at the same exact time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

