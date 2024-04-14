NCIS season 21: Why Sean Murray still loves the show

As we prepare for the big NCIS season 21 – 1,000th franchise event tomorrow night, Sean Murray has a unique spot in history. He has been a part of this franchise longer than anyone still remaining on the flagship show, and he has certainly seen his character of Timothy McGee evolve. He was a newbie at the start and now, he’s a seasoned agent — heck, remember that episode where he temporarily held Vance’s job? That could be a career path for him down the road.

Often within the world of TV, eventually you do see someone get an inch to do another project. That hasn’t happened yet for Murray. Why? In a new interview with Parade, he explains that he just enjoys the work, but also still the balance between being able to do this show and also be there for his kids:

A lot of people are always looking for something else. For me personally, my character was always growing, and this show was always growing and changing. One of the things that has kept me interested, too, is being able to drive home to see my family and my kids every night. That’s a huge thing. Most of my actor friends do not have that luxury. There are not a lot of shows that shoot in L.A.

On top of it, we’re making a quality television show. We’re not just showing up for the paycheck and the free lunch. We’re there to really work hard, we always have been. Even 21 years later.

Is the show different now than it was a decade or two ago? Sure, but we really like the mix right now, and it feels more like an ensemble then ever before.

Ultimately, we don’t see Sean going anywhere in the near future — and the same goes for NCIS! It has already been renewed for a season 22, so you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, just enjoy the big celebration tonight and know that there are other fun things coming as we move closer to the end of the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

