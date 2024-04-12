NCIS season 21 episode 7 sneak peek: How is Fornell involved?

As we get ourselves prepared to see NCIS season 21 episode 7 on CBS in a matter of days, why not dive into some sneak peeks? “A Thousand Yards” is far from your ordinary installment of the show. It is actually the 1,000th one to come on the air! There is something really special about that, and luckily, it is something the producers are well-aware of at this point.

With that in mind, here is a reminder that Tobias Fornell is going to be appearing. It was first revealed via on-set photos weeks ago that Joe Spano would be back for this installment, but there were questions aplenty as to how that would come about. Let’s just say that we have more information now.

If you head over to the official NCIS YouTube page, you can see a series of sneak peeks that do a good job of more or less setting the stage, including offering up a pretty good justification as to why we are going to be seeing Tobias as a part of the episode. As it turns out, multiple places tied to NCIS in some way are under attack, and that includes his garage! Even if Fornell himself is not an agent, he has worked with the organization so much over the years that he is almost one in spirit.

This particular reason for Fornell’s appearance should also justify why we will be seeing characters from some other versions of the show, as well — is it possible that offices all across the country, if not the globe, are going to become victims of this? For the time being, it certainly appears that this is a clear assumption to make.

