NCIS season 21 episode 7 spoilers: An NCIS: LA Easter egg?

As many of you may be aware already, the upcoming 1,000th episode of the NCIS franchise is going to basically be a treasure trove of Easter eggs from across the franchise. There are going to be opportunities to learn about characters past and present, and there are also two confirmed people from other shows currently set to appear also — Vanessa Lachey from NCIS: Hawaii and Daniela Ruah from the recently-concluded NCIS: Los Angeles.

So are these two only two characters from other shows who will appear? Let’s just say that the answer to this is yes and no. While there are no other cast members from these shows confirmed, a new piece at TVLine confirms that at least one other Los Angeles team member will be referenced during Ruah’s appearance.

Does conventional wisdom suggest that this would be Deeks? Sure, but you could also make a case that it is Hetty, given that this is one of the stories that we never got full closure on in the original show and it would be nice to have that here. If nothing else, it’d be a reminder that everything ended up okay.

Don’t be surprised if there is still one or two major surprises within this episode on Monday that have not been leaked publicly as of yet. After all, this may be why CBS was so comfortable with releasing as many details as they were! It is another way to make this show feel so special, and we are thrilled that both the network and the producers seem to care as much about the franchise as they do.

(Of course, it would be nice if they go ahead and renew the Hawaii show now — why continue to make us suffer?)

