American Horror Story: Delicate episode 8 run time: Any longer?

There are only two episodes to go until American Horror Story: Delicate is done for the season. Isn’t there a lot to prepare for?

Well, for starters, let’s go ahead and mention this: There is SO much information that still needs to be resolved. Also, we did not even see Anna and Siobhan on this past episode! The producers are going to need to make up for lost time, and that means establishing where things are for Anna entering the Oscars.

Well, here is where things get a little more complicated: The show is going to need to cram all of this into just 60 minutes. This episode is not going to go beyond an hour, which is a tradition that we have seen here and there throughout the season. Back in the day, it was rare when an episode of this show wasn’t over an hour, but things have clearly changed here for a wide array of different reasons.

Is there any way help Anna?

Based on what we’re seeing so far, it definitely appears as though Siobhan and her coven are preparing to dine on her baby, and everything is about to take a terrible turn. The only hope she really has is if Dex somehow remembers what he’s been forced to forget about Adeline — and with that, helps to get her far away from a lot of this mess.

Is there any way to escape all of this? We suppose that this is a question within itself, but we do anticipate that exploring an answer like this would be a big part of what makes the next chapter compelling.

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Story: Delicate episode 8?

