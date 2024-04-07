American Horror Story: Delicate episode 9: First finale details

For anyone out there who has not heard as of yet, American Horror Story: Delicate episode 9 will double as the season finale. Want to know more?

Well, for starters, let’s look at the fact that the finale is titled “The Auteur” — the same title as Anna Victoria Alcott’s movie. That can’t be a coincidence, right? Maybe it is a measure of her art imitating life, or just how hard she’s wanted to be rewarded for that piece of art. Just remember that she’s wanted both success and a family all season long … though it may take a devil’s bargain to make that happen.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the full episode 9 synopsis below:

Her choices have unknowingly led to deadly consequences, but Anna can still have it all – for a price.

Remember that since this show is an anthology, you are 100% going to get full closure and you don’t have to worry about that. Of course, whether it is the full closure you want … that’s an entirely different story. It is true that technically, this show is based on the book Delicate Condition, but there could be a lot of changes when it comes to how it ends.

The only thing that we would say with a certain measure of confidence is this: There’s a good chance that a lot of other people are going to die. This is, after all, a big part of what we have seen this season already — why wouldn’t it continue until the very end? (We still hope that someone lives to tell the tale here, and that everyone isn’t just miserable in perpetuity.)

