American Horror Story: Delicate episode 7 promo: Adeline’s story?

Next week on FX we are going to have a chance to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 7 arrive. What comes as a result of that?

Well, based on some of the video footage that we’ve seen for the upcoming installment, it seems like we are going to inch closer to some much-needed answers. That is especially the case here when it comes to the character of Adeline.

What do we know about her? Well, she’s supposedly dead, but it’s no coincidence that she and Sonia bear a lot of similarities … and that they are also played by the same actress. It is odd that Dex doesn’t recognize this … or maybe he does? There is a chance that Matt Czuchry’s character knows way more than he is letting on and by virtue of that, he wants to find some other way to help her, realizing still that them being together could mean her undoing.

After all, it’s been relatively established at this point that the witches / Siobhan may have something out for Dex’s family — hence, what happened to his mother. Also, Adeline seems to be a castoff of sorts from that group. She seems to have some level of care for Anna, but the preview suggests that we could be going back in time to better understand how a lot of this is going to happen.

Of course, Siobhan seems to be the big bad at the center of the season … but finding a way to take her out will not be easy. It doesn’t matter how much people do or do not know about her, all things considered.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

