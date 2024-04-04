American Horror Story: Delicate episode 7 spoilers: ‘Ave Hestia’

Next week on FX you will have a chance to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 7, one titled “Ave Hestia.” What does that mean? Well, Hestia is the Greek goddess of hearth / the home, which suggests on paper that there could be something ancient at the core of this story.

Beyond just that, here is another piece of evidence to think about at present — what we saw with the flashbacks earlier this season. There is something specific about what’s going on with Anna that dates back a long time, and this could be a story that sheds a bit more light on that.

Want to get a little bit more news all about it? Then go ahead and check out the full American Horror Story: Delicate episode 7 synopsis below:

Entrenched in her grapple for fame and motherhood, Anna may be involved in a cycle much bigger, and older, than she realizes.

What this cycle may involve is something evil she cannot escape, and certainly something that has been in front of her for much of the season. We’ll admit that we were shocked that the show outright revealed the true Siobhan in the trailer for Part 2 of Delicate but now that it’s out there, we can’t just avoid it! That toothpaste is very much now out of the tube.

Is Anna closer to the truth?

If nothing else, it feels like her moment with Preesh at the end of the episode suggests that she is more eyes-open to what is going on around her. She just does not exactly have a lot of places to turn to the vast majority of the time here.

Where do you think the story is going entering American Horror Story: Delicate episode 7 on FX?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

