Sugar season 1 episode 4: Run time for ‘Starry-Eyed’

As you prepare in order to see Sugar episode 4 over on Apple TV+ next week, why not talk run time further?

After all, let’s say this first and foremost: This is a show that has already shown itself willing to move at a brisk past. Episode 3 was a little more than half an hour; with that, are things going to be that different for “Starry-Eyed” coming up? It is certainly something to wonder about.

Well, here is some of what we can go ahead and say on the subject now — the run time for this episode is currently 34 minutes, so there is not much of a radical change coming. This is clearly a show that does not want to waste a lot of time on fluff, and instead is interested mostly in delivering great content from top to bottom.

In case you have not seen the episode 4 synopsis below as of yet, it does a pretty good job of further setting the stage:

Sugar and Melanie track down Olivia’s friend, who shares disturbing information about Davy and his family. Davy and Kenny dig into Sugar’s past.

The big risk for Sugar entering this episode is simply what is going to be discovered by Davy; then again, how big of a risk IS Davy? If Sugar’s secrets are superficial enough that they can be found this easily, it is fair to wonder whether or not they were ever hidden at all. We are not even to the halfway point in the story yet and by virtue of this, you can argue that there is plenty of time still for more to be put together and secrets to be revealed.

What do you most want to see moving into Sugar season 1 episode 4 when it does air?

Are you fascinated by this show and its many secrets? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

