When Calls the Heart season 11: Where is Fiona, Kayla Wallace?

Are you wondering about Fiona’s whereabouts on When Calls the Heart season 11? If you missed the news last week, we’re happy to clue you in.

Let’s just start off here by stating the following message: Kayla Wallace is not necessarily gone from Hope Valley for good. She’s just gone for the time being. The actress had an opportunity to land a promising gig on the Taylor Sheridan show Landman — basically the sort of gig that is impossible to pass up. She could not do both shows full-time and with that, here we are. The When Calls the Heart premiere last week wrote out Fiona, but she is still a part of the extended Hope Valley universe.

Given Wallace’s real-life romance with star Kevin McGarry, she has a pretty good incentive to come back to the show down the road. Of course, we also think the writers could come up with a compelling story for her character.

For now, When Calls the Heart moves forward with a lot of other longtime favorites, and the bulk of the evidence we’ve seen so far suggests that there is going to be some great stuff coming at every turn. This is a year that is promising to deliver a lot on the Elizabeth – Nathan front as they continue to work their way back towards each other in a romantic capacity. Meanwhile, Lucas has new responsibilities as the Governor, and even Faith is finding herself in a brand-new spot in her life. There is plenty going on to be excited about, but we also don’t blame anyone who at the end of the day, still misses Fiona and what the character brought to the table.

Who knows? Maybe at some point later this season, we could get an update on how she is doing.

What are you missing the most about Fiona on When Calls the Heart season 11?

