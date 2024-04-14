is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 4/14?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? It probably does not come as a shock that we’d love more of the series. It largely just comes down to when new episodes of the Kevin Costner series are actually ready to go.

So, where should we start? That’s rather simple: By getting the bad news out of the way. There is no new Yellowstone on the air tonight, and we will be waiting for a good while to see it back. How long? Well, the plan right now is to bring the show back when we get around to November; there is no specific date, but we tend to think this will change over the course of the summer.

If there is anything at all to be excited about in the interim here, we tend to think it’s simply this: Filming is right around the corner! There have been plenty of stories written this week about Kevin Costner saying that he is willing to come back as John Dutton, but whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

When will some more official news come out?

Well, we do think the first few weeks of production are going to be under the radar. The show won’t want to give away big spoilers and understandably so! The general sentiment could change in the summer, especially since at that point, Paramount is probably going to be eager to remind people that the rest of the show is coming — and hopefully, it will be exceptional.

One more thing to remember — while the rest of the show is filming, we’re also getting a spin-off down the road. The cast members and story remain unclear, but it is reasonable to think that a couple of cast members will come back.

