Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Kevin Costner on possible return

After months and months of rumors, Kevin Costner has finally shared some thoughts on a possible Yellowstone return. Could he actually come back to the show as John Dutton?

At this point, we don’t think there’s much of a need to extensively document a lot of what has happened over the past few months when it comes to the actor’s return. What really matters is this: We’ve yet to hear anything that suggests that Costner will be coming back, and the rumors instead have revolved around the idea that John will be killed off. Filming has yet to kick off, though (it begins next month), so anything could still change.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at CinemaCon, Costner (while promoting his Horizon films) did note that he is potentially open to coming back. Take a look at what he had to say below:

“I’d like to be able to do it but we haven’t been able to … I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we’re at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I’d love to do it.”

Obviously, this is a situation where there are a ton of moving parts and things that have to be worked out — the last thing that we want to do here is speculate! With that being said, though, let’s note this: With Yellowstone filming largely at a remote and private location, it is probably easier to get people in and out in secret. There are a ton of things that could still happen here.

