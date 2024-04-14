The Voice video: Maddi Jane, Kamalei Kawa’a sing at Knockouts

Monday night’s The Voice 25 episode will continue the Knockouts; want a new preview for it now?

Well, the folks over at NBC have released a new extended preview for what lies ahead here and, of course, there are so many different things that you can expect! Maddi Jane and Kamalei Kawa’a are facing off on Team Chance to make it to the Playoffs, and this may be the most difficult pair of performances to judge. They are SO different! How do you compare them?

Maddi, “New Rules” – She feels perhaps more tailor-made for pop radio than anyone we’ve seen on the show in years. That doesn’t mean she will be a huge star there, but it’s clear that her years as a YouTube star and in the music scene have allowed her to figure out what she’s great at doing. She is hugely ambitious and we know that she’s got a following — the extended big note here the end was incredibly impressive.

Kamalei, “All of Me” – This is where things get a little bit tricky, given that while Maddi goes for something big, this is almost an exercise in restraint. He really controls himself and goes more for style and emotional connection with John Legend’s ballad — which John himself really appreciates. The vocal runs were not out-of-control, and it felt like he knew exactly what he wanted to get across to people watching.

Who is going to advance?

There’s a real debate here for a lot of reasons but personally, we think that Maddi will advance and John will end up stealing Kamalei. Both deserve a spot in the Playoffs and we’re honestly so curious to see how America would respond to each of them. These are the sort of artists you really want on this show much of the time.

What do you think about Maddi Jane and Kamalei Kawa’a’s performances on The Voice?

