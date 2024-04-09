The Voice 25: Frank Garcia, Olivia Rubini face off in Knockouts

Tonight, The Voice 25 brought us the first Knockouts Rounds episode of the season, and that included some surprise pairings. Take, Frank Garcia squaring off against Olivia Rubini.

If there is one thing that the two have in common here, it is a unique sense of style. They each know precisely the sort of artists that they want to be and how they want to work and win over an audience. We’ll admit that of the two, we were rooting for Olivia just because we like her genre of music — also, she chose “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John to perform here. What an iconic song! This is the sort of hit that allows someone like her to bring some different things to the table, while also still existing within a sort of framework. (Frank, meanwhile, chose “El Triste,” a song that meant a lot to him personally.)

Of course, at the end of the day this showdown wasn’t about the specific songs so much as who could go on stage and then deliver them the best. Frank hit some pretty incredible runs throughout his time on stage, and you could get the sense from him that he was never nervous for a split second.

After watching both of them perform, we would almost say that the decision comes down mostly to preference. If you are a coach, do you want a huge voice or someone with a pretty commercial rock sound? We do think that Frank could sing literally anything, but Olivia isn’t quite trying to do that. Her sound is specific and she carries it really well.

So, who won here? Olivia! Despite being stolen by Dan + Shay, she managed to win them over in a short amount of time and moves on.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

