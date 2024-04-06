The Voice 25 video: See Asher Havon & Tae Lewis in Knockouts!

Monday night, The Voice 25 is going to kick off the Knockout Rounds — want to see Asher Havon and Tae Lewis now?

The moment that we saw that these two were paired up opposite each other, we knew we were going to be in for something special. They are both incredibly good! Yet, at the same time they are also incredibly different.

If you think about Asher and his performance here of “Unbreak My Heart” (watch here), the instant reaction to have is just “wow.” The vocals here are outstanding and we’re talking here about someone with a booming, beautiful voice. If you are choosing based solely on that, Asher probably has this in the bag. However, Tae does this performance of “Nothin On You” by Cody Johnson that just oozes charisma. He also performs a little bit closer to Reba’s genre, not that this is something that necessarily matters 100% to her as she makes her decision.

Honestly, we do think there’s a world where Reba picks Tae knowing that Asher will be stolen; it may be a little less likely to happen the other way around. Either way, both of these guys are worthy of advancing based on everything that we see from them here. They are just such big, capable vocalists who bring a ton to the table, and we can’t wait to see what they could end up performing the rest of the season.

Remember that Reba McEntire is also going to have plenty of help from another big source during the Knockouts, as Keith Urban will be serving as the Mega Mentor! We’re already a little bit stoked to see what he will be able to offer when it comes to advice, given that he has been a part of the franchise in the past, let alone doing another singing show in America in American Idol.

What did you think about Asher Havon and Tae Lewis on The Voice 25 tonight?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

