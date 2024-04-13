Blue Bloods season 14: The ratings question marks continue

We have more news to share today when it comes to the latest Blue Bloods season 14 ratings, but they also come with more questions.

So, where should we start? Well, the most natural spot is by noting that last night’s big episode ended up generating in total 5.18 million total viewers. This was an improvement from the week prior and beyond that, easily still the most-watched show of the night.

When we do report these numbers, of course it does continue to beg the question: Why in the world is this the final season? It absolutely is odd to a series get canceled when it is abundantly clear that it is finding a good bit of success for itself … but here is also a reminder that success is relative. Shows get more expensive as they go on, and this is one in its fourteenth season with a rather huge cast at the same time. Even with most of the core actors taking a pay cut, it still does not seem like CBS has confidence in its financial viability anymore. It’s a shame, given that so many people do want it back.

If there is a way to get another season down the line here, it is probably tied to a few different questions. Take, for starters, whether or not the network can come up with a different financial model. Or, if they give in to the pressures of the performers, who all do clearly want to see the show back for more.

We’ll see where things go the rest of the season — but for now, it is hard for us to sit here and say that we are 100% giving up hope. All things considered, why would we?

