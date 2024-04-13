Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: An April 2024 update

What are the chances that we learn something substantial about Twisted Metal season 2 over the course of April — and will a premiere date be included?

Well, we do have something to share about the video-game adaptation’s future in this article, but we have a hard time thinking that it is exactly what anyone out there wants. (There is no premiere date yet, and won’t be for at least the next several months.)

Here’s the news we can share: According to a report from Hollywood North, you are going to see filming for the Anthony Mackie series relocate to Toronto for the next batch of episodes. Given that Canada is a cost-effective alternative to a lot of shows out there these days, it is hardly a surprise. Filming should be taking place this spring, and it is our expectation that the show will be coming back at some point in 2025.

As for what the story is going to be for the next chapter of the series, that’s not altogether complicated. The primary story that we are looking to see here should be actually more akin to some of the classic Twisted Metal tournaments that exist within the games — after watching the first season, it felt more like a prequel than anything else. There should be several iconic racers who are introduced within the next chapter, and that is without even mentioning Calypso, the creator of the contest and someone who should loom large.

In between this show, Fallout, and then also The Last of Us, let’s just go ahead and say that in general, this is a great opportunity to be a big fan of video games. These adaptations are finally starting to work!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

