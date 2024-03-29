Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: Spring 2024 hopes

Is there a chance we’re going to learn some great stuff about Twisted Metal season 2 between now and the end of the spring? We know that there is reason for excitement with this show, given how the first season ended. Does anyone else feel like that was almost an origin story and moving forward, we’ll be able to take on more specific stuff from the games?

Now, let’s say this: It wouldn’t surprise us if there is some casting news on the Twisted Metal front over the next few days … but it’ll be a little more surprising if we get anything more on an actual date. For starters, it hasn’t been a year yet since the first season streamed, and it was pretty late last year when a renewal was officially announced.

Here is what we would say for now: Set your expectations low. We tend to think that early 2025 is the most likely return window for the show and if it comes earlier than that, we will consider it a victory. The biggest thing the production needs is simply the time in order to make a story that is fun, crazy, and just about everything that you would expect from Anthony Mackie and the rest of the cast.

Perhaps the most important thing with this show in particular entering season 2 is quite simple: There has been a clear blueprint established for how to make the magic happen. That’s not something that a lot of other shows have figured out! You really have to celebrate that more or less however and whenever you can, and it’s something that other video-game adaptations can follow. You want to stay true to the source material but when you can’t, at least follow the spirit of it! That is what the Peacock series has ultimately figured out here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

