SWAT season 7 episode 9 spoilers: A look at ‘Honeytrap’

When SWAT season 7 episode 9 arrives on CBS next week, be prepared for a surprise. What are we getting in “Honeytrap”? Well, Hondo and the team are going to be facing one of the most dangerous threats that they’ve had a chance to encounter over time, and we are immensely excited already for the sort of stories that could come as a result of this.

Basically, honeytrappers are a group of extremely dangerous women who manipulate and do whatever they can in an effort to get what they want — and they also have no problem stooping to rather dangerous means, either! You are going to see a lot of that unfold over the course of these upcoming episodes, alongside a number of other surprising things, as well.

Based on the promo alone, this is going to be a pretty fantastic hour of TV. While it would’ve been great to also have a synopsis to share here, CBS hasn’t released it yet. We suppose that in some ways, we should just be grateful that we have anything at all next week! Given that both Fire Country and Blue Bloods are off the air on April 19, it was pretty easy to assume that we would see the same thing happen here with Shemar Moore and the rest of the cast.

Of course, the big reason why this schedule quirk is happening is because SWAT got a thirteen-episode order, originally with the expectation that this was going to be the final one. Now, that has changed thanks to a season 8 renewal earlier this week — also, there are 22 episodes coming with it! In between the show’s ratings and streaming performances, it has to be one of the best feel-good stories out there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

