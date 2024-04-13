Is Jay Harrington leaving SWAT? Is Deacon retiring?

Have we reached the end of Deacon’s time on SWAT already? Well, let’s just say that right now, that answer is complicated.

After all, through some of tonight’s new episode, there was a pretty strong indication that Jay Harrington’s character was ready to say goodbye to the team and with that, move on to the next chapter. However, at the same time we do think that this situation is a little bit more complicated than it at first appears.

For starters, remember for a moment that this plot for Deacon was created back when it seemed like season 7 was going to be the final one and we had no real reason to think otherwise. Times have certainly changed given the news of the season 8 renewal. Sure, the writers could write him out in a way that is similar to Kenny Johnson and Alex Russell, but why do that unless you have to? If we had to guess, the show may have already planted something at the end of the finale for the character, just in case there was an opportunity to bring the show back for another season. Why not go ahead and try to make something happen here?

Now, let’s just go ahead and see what the future holds but given recent events, it would be foolish to sit here and proclaim that everything is said and done in regards to SWAT. How can we believe that, knowing that the world has now opened up to a wide array of new possibilities? There is a lot more to explore, and we certainly do not think that the writers have run out of ideas or things to bring to the table.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

