Star Trek: Strange New Worlds renewed for season 4!

Even though Star Trek: Strange New Worlds still has not aired a season 3 and will not for some time, we do have other great news!

Today, the folks over at Paramount+ confirmed that they are going to be bringing the series back for another batch of episodes. There is not a whole lot of information about when the show will be premiering as of yet, but conventional wisdom suggests that you’ll be getting a chance to see it at some point in 2026. (Maybe that’s our hope, since it does not feel as though season 5 is going to be coming until next year.)

In a joint statement, here is some of what executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and Alex Kurtzman had to say about the show coming back:

“On behalf of the cast and crew of Strange New Worlds we are thrilled and grateful to continue our voyages together … We can’t wait for you to join us and the crew of the Enterprise on another season of exploration and adventure.”

Given that Star Trek: Discovery already is in the midst of the final season, we were absolutely worried that we were going to be seeing the same thing here. Rest assured, we are more than a little bit thrilled that this is not going to happen. Now, we’re in a spot here where we have a chance in order to properly see plenty more adventures featuring Pike and the rest of the crew.

We have said this before, and we’ll repeat it until the end of time — this show to us absolutely represents Star Trek at its best, meaning that you have a chance to see so many heartfelt and thoughtful stories that touch on important and timeless themes. Plus, it’s incredibly creative!

What do you most want to see moving into Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3, let alone season 4?

