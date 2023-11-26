Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3: New filming scoop

Are you curious to learn when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 is slated to begin filming? Let’s just say that, before you know it, cameras are going to start rolling featuring Captain Pike and the rest of the crew.

According to a new report coming in right now via Collider, the plan for now is to start work on the new season next month and from there, things will keep rolling moving into June. Our hope is that we’ll have a chance to see more episodes either at the end of next year or early 2025, but there are a lot of components that go into that — including when it comes to post-production, which takes a long time for a show like this due to the visual effects.

With the second season of Strange New Worlds ending in a rather unresolved manner, there is a lot that will be addressed almost right away. Yet, we do also tend to think that beyond that, we’ll have a chance to see a few standalone stories and surprises as well. We’ve felt for a while now that this is overall the strongest entry in the franchise that Paramount+ has, mostly because so much of it is about the creative freedom and exploration that really feels synonymous with this franchise. If you have come to love it in a significant manner over the years, how can you not appreciate what is being brought to the table here?

We certainly do think that these episodes are going to be worth the wait — and luckily, there are some other shows to look forward to along the way. That should help, at least to some extent, with how long we’ll be sitting around and waiting.

Related – Be sure to get more news when it comes to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds right now

What are you most excited to see entering Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







