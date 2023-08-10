Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 finale: The new Scotty

We expected that the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 finale would have some sort of big-time reveal, especially when it comes to franchise nostalgia. Now that we’ve seen the episode, isn’t it fair to say that we got that and then some?

After all, over the course of this episode we had a chance for the series to introduce another iconic character from the original Star Trek in Scotty. We heard his voice back in season 1, so it does make a good bit of sense that we would actually see him in the flesh now. The character is played here by Martin Quinn, and we hope that this sets the stage for a much larger role moving into season 3.

In speaking about including the character in the finale to TVLine, here is what co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers had to say:

“We’ve been talking about him for a while as a general idea … As we were going into the finale, it suddenly became a weird, rare opportunity to introduce him for a lot of different reasons. What we’d like to do with the characters [from the original Star Trek series]… We don’t meet our understanding of who they are in that series, we meet who they are before. They don’t know who they will be, and they aren’t that person yet. They have some stuff to go through.”

Given that the show was ordered for a third season many months ago (and well before the start of the WGA strike), it does seem like there are some plans that have already been formulated for the future … and they included getting more chances to see Scotty. This seems similar to the plans that they put in far in advance to see more of Paul Wesley as Kirk.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

