Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 premiere date hopes

Following the big season 2 finale on Paramount+, what can we say when it comes to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3? Is the show 100% coming back for more episodes down the road?

First and foremost, let’s start things off here by reminding you that 100% there are more episodes coming! That is not something that you have to worry about; instead, you can just sit back and wonder as to when the show is going to be back, and there is some reason for legitimate debate and/or questions when it comes to that.

After all, just remember this for a moment: Both SAG-AFTRA and the WGA are currently on strike. Also, there is no apparent end to any of this in sight. You’re going to need to exercise a lot of patience here to get from point A to point B. Given the amount of time that it takes to both film this show and do all of the work in post-production, we wouldn’t be shocked if we are stuck waiting around to early 2025 to see what else is ahead.

Do we think that season 3 is going to be worth the wait? 100% yes! After all, this has shown itself, time and time again, to be one of the most imaginative and thoughtful versions of the franchise. Not only do you have a great cast led by Anson Mount, but it does feel like the writers are very much concerned with making sure that this show really captures the tone and the style of what Star Trek is all about. There are lessons that can be taken away from some of these installments, and sometimes, standalone stories are really valuable when told effectively. Not everything has to be so intricately linked to everything else.

One thing that we certainly know is this: There is SO much to be excited about, so long as the quality stays high.

