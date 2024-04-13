Fire Country season 2 episode 6: Is Gen really Bode’s daughter?

At some point during Fire Country season 2, we wondered whether or not we would be learning the truth about Bode and Genevieve. At this point, let’s just say we’ve got it.

Is it good news? Well, biologically you can say there is reason for disappointment. As it turns out, Genevieve is not Bode’s daughter. The results have come in, but this is not going to change how Max Thieriot’s character feels about her. DNA does not necessarily have to complicate custody, and this is still something that he wants to fight for.

If you wanted to get some concrete evidence that Bode is still a great person, this is absolutely it! There is so much to be excited about here when it comes to both his and Gen’s future, and nothing that we learned tonight takes away from that in the slightest.

This episode also served as a fantastic introduction to the character of deputy sheriff Mickey, who was played on the series by none other than Morena Baccarin. Speaking to Deadline, executive producer Joan Rater discussed some of the original story here:

“Our backstory is that Mickey’s dad was an original resident [in Edgewater] and he got busted for growing weed … And if you’re a kid who has that kind of chaos happen early in your life, it would make sense to us that you would want to avoid chaos at all costs. You would want to believe in order and rules and law and order. And so she’s a person who likes order, but she knows everybody in town. It gives her a unique perspective.”

Having Mickey be connected to Sharon makes some sense — as does having Mickey be there to help when the Genevieve reveal came out. How better to connect her to the rest of the universe?

Related – Be sure to get more news on Fire Country season 2, including what else is ahead

What did you think about the events of Fire Country season 2 episode 6?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







