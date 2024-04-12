American Horror Story: Delicate episode 8: Should Anna run?

As we prepare to see American Horror Story: Delicate episode 8 on FX next week, there is danger in all directions.

How much? Well for now, let’s just say that it is almost infinite. Anna Victoria Alcott is currently several months pregnant and at this point, we clearly know where things are going. It seems like babies are the key to the witches’ everlasting youth, and there is something almost perfect or “chosen” about her own. There is al an element of a trade-off here, one where Siobhan is going to get Anna that Oscar but in turn, disaster is going to strike soon after.

If we had to wager a big prediction for what the rest of the season is going to look like, it may be a little something like this — you are going to see some sort of trap staged for shortly after the Oscars, one that Anna will never expect that will allow Siobhan to get precisely what she wants. If there is one thing that she really needs to do right away, it is run and run fast. Unfortunately, by the time she realizes that, it could very well be too late. This is why in some of the previews, we really see Ms. Preecher of all people trying to convince Dex to help his wife.

As we’ve now learned, Dex is not necessarily some terrible human. Instead, he’s missing parts of his mind as he has been manipulated and even memory-wiped over time by some of the adversaries. If he knew the whole truth about Adeline as presented in this past episode, he’d probably have a different outlook on things.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

