American Horror Story: Delicate episode 8 promo: A plea to Dex

After last night’s Adeline-centric story, where are things going to go moving into American Horror Story: Delicate episode 8? Let’s just say that things could very much be changing, especially for Dex.

First and foremost, let’s start things off by noting that our perception of Matt Czuchry’s character is very much different from what it once was. He is someone who effectively had his memory wiped in the past and by virtue of that, does not fully understand what is happening. He does not seem to recognize that his late wife was once a part of a coven of witches, or that a lot of them effectively burned her alive.

Can someone actually get through to her? That is one of the big questions that is raised within this promo, largely thanks to someone like Ms. Preecher, who will once again show up on the scene. She warns Dex in the promo to wake up and support his wife. Will he listen, and can someone really get through to him? That’s what we have to figure out here, and we’ll just have to wait and see.

As for Anna and Siobhan…

Well, the biggest problem here at the moment is that Emma Roberts’ character does not still fully understand what is going on with her, or that Siobhan is deeply involved in everything. Maybe she does realize and she’s just playing along, but all of this is complicated.

Also, we really still need to better understand that kiss, mostly because there is not a lot of clarity on that at the moment. Sure, Anna and Siobhan locking lips has been hyped up for a while … but why?

