Fallout season 2: EPs on ideas for future stories

Is there going to be a Fallout season 2 over at Prime Video down the road? There’s plenty of hope. Yet, the streaming service (owned by Amazon) has yet to say anything that is all that definitive. Instead, we are in a spot where patience will be key. The show’s future is dependent mostly on the audience and beyond just that, also whether or not the budget makes it worthwhile.

Still, given the way that people online are talking about the show, it does feel reasonably fair to assume that another season is as close to a sure thing as one can be at this particular point in time.

In speaking on the subject of a possible future now to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what executive producer Geneva Robertson-Dworet had to say on the subject:

“We don’t want to do too many spoilers, but we are ideating right now on a potential season two …. Fans should look forward to the finale as a little flick towards what we’re going to do with a potential second season.”

If you saw the finale, then you know that some of that is tied to where we saw certain characters heading in the final moments. Is there a sequel to Fallout: New Vegas coming on the show? It’s clearly something to wonder but at the same time, we don’t think we can view anything in so direct a lens. Remember, after all, that this game was set several years before the TV show, and we do think there could be a lot of major changes within that time. Also, the show seems to want to balance out video-game references and elements that casual viewers can understand. What made the first season great is that you could enjoy it, even if you had never played a single minute of the games before.

What sort of stories do you want to see across a potential Fallout season 2 down the road?

