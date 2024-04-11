Fallout season 1 finale: Is Moldaver dead?

Obviously, the Fallout season 1 finale was one that was out to introduce a wide array of different twists that shake up the world. It also served as an opportunity to remove from the board the de-facto villain for most of the first season in Lee Moldaver.

So is this character actually gone and if so, what does it mean? Without further ado, there is so much more to dive into here and explain.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Fallout videos!

Well, let’s just start with the quick facts: Moldaver is dead. The attack by the Brotherhood of Steel put the wheels in motion to her demise … but she did not go before radically altering the future of the West Coast. What she so desperately wanted for most of the season was access to cold fusion, which could offer radically changes to the power supply within a number of different communities.

Will this change all existing lore within the Fallout universe? Well, that is yet another thing that we have to wonder about, and for good reason. With that being said, though, it also remains to be seen how much this cold fusion power is really going to get out there. With the Brotherhood of Steel now being in possession of the tech, are they going to control it? Or, are we going to be seeing a situation here where Maximus ends up trying to distribute it to a larger group of people? For now, it does appear that all of these possibilities are very-much out there, and we cannot wait to see where some of the metaphorical chips fall at the end of the day.

For the time being, unfortunately there is still nothing decided on the state of a season 2; hopefully, that will change in the near future.

Related – Does the Vault-Tec reveal in the Fallout finale radically alter the future?

What did you think about the death of Moldaver, plus the Fallout season 1 finale on Prime Video?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







