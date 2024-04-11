Fallout season 1 finale: Does Vault-Tec reveal change the games?

If you watched the Fallout season 1 finale on Prime Video already, then you know that we’ve seen arguably the biggest game changer thus far.

After all, consider what we learned when it comes to Vault-Tec! For most of the season, let alone the video-game series, the company was established as a supplier of products / places in the event of an apocalypse. However, what we learned here was a pretty seismic truth: They were the ones behind the bombs! They set up the world in a way where they could profit from it, turning themselves into the biggest villains in the overall universe. Did we knew that they were corrupt and greedy? Sure, but it was hard to predict something on this particular level … and now here we are.

Knowing this does end up changing what we think about the entire video-game series, and we also wonder how much a regular Vault-Tec employee really knew. For now, our answer here is pretty simple: Not that much. We tend to think this was controlled more by some of the executives who plotted out not only the end of the modern world, but how they would also then use the vaults as a means to further ensure that they got more or less whatever they wanted out of them. Hence, all the experiments.

What makes all of this all the more complicated is the presence of Cooper a.k.a. The Ghoul in it all. His wife Barb was around at the time the plans for Vault-Tec were being revealed — and he was listening in. Along the way, he realized that she was not exactly shutting down some of what was being discussed here at all.

