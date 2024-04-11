Fallout season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the premiere of season 1 today at Prime Video, is there a chance that a Fallout season 2 is going to happen?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is pretty darn simple: At the time of this writing, nothing has been determined. This is something that the streaming service will try to take their time to deliver. It is worth noting that this is not a limited series, and there is a chance that more could be coming at some point down the road. What form that could take remains to be seen, but there is a chance for something more to surface.

So what is the primary component in determining this? A part of it is going to be total viewership, whereas another part will be tied to how many people watch the entire season from start to finish. You want to ensure that the demand for season 2 is there, and there is not some sort of risk where viewers just aren’t interested. We do think that they will be, but nothing is ever guaranteed when it comes to television. That’s especially the case with a show like Fallout, which we tend to think is a fairly expensive show to film and produce due to all of its special effects.

Now if we do get a second season for the show, the biggest thing we can advise here is patience: It won’t be back anytime soon. Given the way in which this show tends to operate, the earliest we could see the series back is when we get around to end of 2025 … and even that may be too optimistic. The more likely scenario is that the show is on a release path similar to The Boys, where we end up getting new episodes every couple of years.

