Fallout season 1 video: Walton Goggins, cast share new details

In an incredibly short period of time, you are going to have a chance to see Fallout season 1 arrive over on Prime Video. Are you ready for what’s ahead?

Well, let’s just say that at the center of the narrative here is of course danger, but also a tone that can be somewhat satirical. The writers clearly love mixing things up and bringing both of these things to the table– especially since underneath it all, there is a serious message that is being shared.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new behind-the-scenes video where executive producer Jonathan Nolan, plus several cast members including Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins, do their best to explain their characters and the world that they inhabit. Fallout is in some ways about the haves and the have-nots, as Ella’s Lucy has had, by all accounts, a much more privileged life inside her Vault. She never knew the true terrors of the outside world and the moment she stepped out, all of them hit her at once. Walton’s The Ghoul, meanwhile, has seen the worst of humanity. He is someone who could be an ally or an enemy to Lucy, depending on how she chooses to play her cards.

The real mystery that we still have at present is rather simple: The story. While we know that Lucy eventually finds her way out of the Vault, there are still a lot of questions as to why. Is there anything that she is hoping to get out of this situation? We have to wait and see in regards to some of that.

What are you most want to see moving into Fallout season 1 when it premieres in a little more than a week?

