Fallout season 1 video: Ella Purnell and Kyle MacLachlan have pie

Are you ready for a fun, somewhat wholesome, and kinda-gross look ahead to Fallout season 1 on Prime Video? Rest assured, we’ve got you covered!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new behind-the-scenes video that features cast members Ella Purnell and Kyle MacLachlan discuss the show and also the post-apocalyptic world while sitting down and having some pie.

For starters, we should note that it’s quite nice to have a Twin Peaks nod in here with the diner vibe and from there, the two actors talk about all sorts of things that are referenced within the world of the video games! Just think here along the lines of Radroaches, Sugar Bombs, Nuka-Cola, and a lot of other fun little things. Sure, you don’t get that much of a sense of what the story is going to be here on the show, though we’re not sure that this was ever really the point here.

In general, it is our hope that this show is going to prove to be every bit as fun as it is being made out to be in the previews — though there are obvious questions about the actual narrative. A lot of the most-recent Fallout games was about open exploration and while there was a broader story, it was loosely told as you wandered through the Wasteland and created your own adventures. This is a very different sort of game than The Last of Us, which had a much more controlled narrative that guided you through the story.

Still, the biggest reason to be confident in the TV show comes via the people involved, whether it be Purnell, Walton Goggins, Jonathan Nolan, or of course the people behind the games at Bethesda including Todd Howard.

