Fallout season 1 video: Trivia with Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell

In a mere matter of weeks, we are going to have a chance to see Fallout season 1 premiere over at Prime Video. are you ready?

Regardless of if you know the video-game source material or not, there is so much to like about this show! It is the chance to see an action drama that still has its fair share of funny moments, and all set within the confines of a post-apocalyptic world. Ella Purnell of Yellowjackets fame stars as Lucy, a resident of Vault 33 — a shelter that formed his own society in the many years that followed the nuclear blasts on the surface. When Lucy comes out, she experiences an all-new world — one with a lot of unique and at times terrible people.

If you do want to get some more info about the show (or just have a good time), we are more than happy to help! If you head over to the link here, you can see Purnell, Walton Goggins, and some other cast members answering some trivia about the show and some specific pieces of the lore. There are no major spoilers for the show in here, so you don’t have to worry about that.

Instead, just consider this a reminder that Goggins may be one of the most charming people alive. Also, there is another thing that we have to wonder here –how much press are we going to get from him? The actor is actually off in Thailand at this point, where he is filming the latest season of The White Lotus over at HBO.

Let’s just hope now that Fallout can please both fans of the games and newcomers at the same time. After all, that is a hard thing to accomplish!

