Fallout season 1 sneak peek: Lucy plays peacemaker

Leading up to its premiere on Prime Video next month, the powers-that-be have shared a new sneak preview for Fallout season 1. So, what is at the center of this one?

Well, let’s just say that we don’t have to put this into rather complicated terms. So much of this story looks to be one of self-discovery for Lucy (Ella Purnell), and you get a sense of that here as she navigates the wasteland outside of her protected vault.

If you head over to this link, you can see a new sneak preview that is all about Lucy learning the way of things, for better or for worse. She encounters The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a man who has presumably lived for a really long time following the nuclear apocalypse. Those who have played the video games know that Ghouls have an extremely long life and beyond that, they are a little more impervious to certain forms of weaponry. When Lucy tries to subdue him, things don’t go according to plan … though that is before the Brotherhood of Steel shows up! They are an organization with a lot of weaponry and huge suits of Power Armor. Basically, they are pretty formidable in a world where there is not a lot of unity.

Given that the story of the Fallout series is set on the West Coast, we don’t want to assume that the Brotherhood has similar priorities to the most-recent game in the series. However, it is worth noting that the game is very-much set within the same world. It is meant to be its own isolated story for sure, but there are sure to be Easter eggs aplenty that we have a chance to see here over time. Go ahead and prepare accordingly.

