Fallout season 1: New trailer (Easter eggs!), binge release revealed

We’ve already noted this at least a hundred times, but Fallout season 1 has to be the most excited we’ve been for any show so far this year. It is a faithful adaptation of the Bethesda video games from Westworld alum Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and we have every reason to believe that this is going to be awesome.

After watching the latest trailer all about it, we tend to think that perhaps even more than ever before.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can get a larger look at what some of the story will be. Details about the exact plot remain to be seen but for now, it is rather simple: A vault dweller (Ella Purnell of Yellowjackets fame) gets an opportunity to head out to the surface 200 years after a nuclear event. The idea here is that she will be able to help to restart civilization, clearly not understanding that there is still a civilization out there. Of course, it is one rooted in chaos and anarchy perhaps more than anything else.

There are Easter eggs aplenty to elements of the video games throughout this preview, whether it be the chems (used to heal or support players), the presence of the German shepherd Dogmeat, the Brotherhood of Steel (an organization / military force with a specific purpose), power armor, bobbleheads, and a whole lot more. Walton Goggins is playing a Ghoul, someone deeply impacted by the nukes who has an unusually long life and an altered appearance.

The premiere date for Fallout has also been changed slightly — rather than coming out on April 12, it will release a day earlier on April 11 — also, all eight episodes will now drop at once.

What are you most excited to see moving into Fallout season 1, based on this new trailer?

