Fallout season 1 trailer arrives from Prime Video; is that Dogmeat?

This morning Prime Video released the first trailer for Fallout season 1, and we cannot even begin to contain our excitement! After all, the adaptation of the Bethesda video game looks as spectacular as we could have hoped and beyond just that, features an incredible cast. We already knew that Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins were involved, but Michael Emerson? Hooray!!

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer and, of course, there are a handful of things we’re already eager to break down.

First and foremost, let’s talk the setting: Given that we see vast deserts in here, this is clearly set in a different part of the country than Fallout 4, the most-recent mainline entry on the PlayStation 4. Odds are, we’re heading West! At the same time, there are so many things that are familiar in here from the games, including foes like radroaches, the presence of ghouls, and even a canine companion. Is this the new Dogmeat? It feels like you could say that for now! You also have larger organizations in here including the Brotherhood of Steel, who have a very particular view of what the world should be post-apocalypse. They are easily one of the most organized groups you are going to find.

The only unfortunate thing about the trailer is that we’re going to be waiting until April 12 to see it. It remains unclear what is inspiring Purnell’s character to leave the vault she’s seemingly lived in much of her life, or how long she was down there. In general, there’s still a lot that we have to learn and yet, we’re still so psyched to see how the journey unfolds in the near future.

What are you most excited to see moving into Fallout season 1 over on Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

