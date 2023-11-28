Fallout season 1 spoilers: More details on Prime Video series!

Is Fallout one of the most-anticipated shows of the new year, and shouldn’t it be? After all, it is a separate story set within the video-game franchise, and it also comes from executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. There is a ton to be excited about here a post-apocalyptic story where there are a number of unique characters and a great cast led by Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell, who you most-likely know from her role as Jackie on Yellowjackets.

Today, Prime Video shared a handful of new photos from the upcoming series launching on April 12, including one of Purnell’s character above. Just from the jumpsuit alone it’s clear that she was a part of one of the vaults who lay dormant for hundreds of years. What awaits her on the outside world? Think new factions, plus a group of people known as ghouls who survived the apocalypse … albeit with some side effects. (Goggins is playing one of these said people.)

To learn a little bit more, go ahead and check out the official synopsis below:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.

We do love the fact that Todd Howard and the team over at Bethesda were so intent on having this be a unique story and not a remake of one of the games — there is a way that you can tie things in and have some Easter eggs without just redoing a story that you’ve already done. For now, it seems like the show has more in common with Fallout 4 than any other entry in the franchise, but we’ll have to wait and see if that is actually the case.

