Shark Tank preview: Wedy, VSeat, Blinder, and SORx

Tonight on Shark Tank you are going to be seeing four different products come into the Tank in Wedy, VSeat, Blinder, and SORx. What do they bring to the table? Well, for starters, innovations to a number of products, and also ways to both look better and feel better.

Oh, and did we mention there’s an app in here to help with wedding planning? this may be one of the most fun things we see all year on the show! Let’s start by sharing the official synopsis for the episode now…

Hopeful entrepreneurs enter the Tank to present Sharks with modern updates to products, including an ergonomic bike seat, an app that simplifies wedding planning, a post-workout muscle recovery soap, and a simple tool to add bling to hair.

VSeat – This is described as a noseless bicycle seat, which serves two real purposes: Alleviates pain in your crotch when long-term riding, and also increases your efficiency but not straining soft tissue as much while you ride.

Wedy – The wedding app is the first of its kind to be on the show, and it tends to be operating with one real purpose in mind — working on order to ensure that couples are able to plan out the best and most efficient ceremony possible. Let’s just say that they also have a clever way to sell themselves in the Tank.

Blinger – Ever want to spiff up (or bling up) your hair by adding some sparkling crystals? This appears to be one of the big selling points of this app for the most part. Consider it a fun way to add a little bit of pizzazz to just about everything you do.

SORx – Consider these soap products a way to to relax and maintain recovery for your muscles. They are also free from artificial fragrances, colors, and other synthetic additives, and come in a unique handle design for easier use.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

