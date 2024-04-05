Shark Tank preview: Hibear, Splash Swim Goggles, Veba, The Mint

Tonight on Shark Tank, you are going to have a chance to see Hibear, Splash Swim Goggles, Veba, and The Mint arrive. Who will leave with a deal? That’s the question we are still left to wonder.

For now, and as we often do, we can at least better set the stage by sharing the official synopsis for what lies ahead:

Entrepreneurs pitch products that include an all-in-one styling device for textured hair, a multiuse water bottle, a baby bottle monitor that signals spoiled milk and swim goggles that will not pull your hair. Emma Grede returns as Guest Shark.

Meanwhile, the types of products that you are getting in this episode cover a lot of ground, whether it be water bottles, hair stylers, baby bottes, or a way to ensure you have any drink you want at your disposal while out on an adventure.

Veba – The company joins a long line of baby-centric products that we have seen over the years in the Tank, with the focus here being on providing a smart baby-bottle monitor that can help determine the freshness of milk.

Hibear – We know that insulated water bottles are all the rage right now, but the appeal here comes in its versatility. Sure, you can use the bottle for hydration, but it is an all-one product that also includes a flask, a way to make cocktails, and a whole lot more. It is perfect for all-day adventurers.

Splash Swim Goggles – This is a fun, innovative way to wear goggles in the water, one designed to not only fit snugly on your face, but also not pull or tangle your hair in the process. It also comes in various colorful designs.

The Mint – The idea behind this product is to greatly help women with textured or curly hair get the style they want at home — and with a number of different features included at once

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

