Is Fire Country new tonight with season 2 episode 6?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? If you are excited to check out season 2 episode 6, rest assured you are far from alone!

Luckily, this is where we do have to swoop in with a little bit of good news — the firefighter drama is almost back! You are going to have a chance to see it return at 9:00 p.m. Eastern with a story that, in so many ways, is going to feel different from what you’ve had a chance to see over the years. “Alert the Sheriff” serves in a lot of ways as a backdoor pilot to a potential spin-off starring Morena Baccarin as deputy sheriff Mickey Fox. We’ll see whether or not this gets a series order — for now, it remains to be seen, but it is very well possible!

To better set the stage, go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Alert the Sheriff” – After a fire camp inmate escapes from Three Rock, the deputy sheriff with a surprising connection to the Leones, Mickey (Morena Baccarin), is called to investigate, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Directed by series star, creator and executive producer Max Thieriot.

If there is one bit of bad news to share…

Well, it is simply that on the other side of tonight’s episode, there is a brief hiatus. The series is then going to return on April 26 with another installment, and we tend to think that this one will help get momentum going in a big way for the end of the season. There is still so much that we want to see!

Related – Get some more news on Fire Country season 2, including the latest on Bode and Gabriela!

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 2 episode 6 on CBS tonight?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







