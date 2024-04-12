Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date hopes

Yesterday, the big news was officially revealed that there is going to be a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 at Apple TV+ — plus spin-offs! There is so much to look forward to here and yet, we also have to recognize that we’ll be waiting for a long time to see it.

After all, it is important to remember that the Monsterverse series is a pretty expensive one to make given all the post-production required, and there is also the creative challenge of working to fit it within the creative framework of everything else that is happening within some of the movies that are out there. Patience can sometimes be a good thing, and 100% we do tend to think that it is going to be here.

For now, we would say to anticipate a season 2 either in late 2025 or early 2026, depending on when it takes for the story to come together and filming / post-production to take place. There were also some spin-offs announced in addition to that, and it is our hope right now that some of those end up surfacing when it comes to 2026 or later. As of right now, how can you expect anything sooner all things considered? We don’t even know what these shows are going to be about, and that’s a pretty darn difficult thing for us to ignore at the moment.

In general, we believe that season 2 will explore perhaps more of the organization’s origins, plus deeper into Hollow Earth and also more monsters. What was great about season 1 was twofold. You had a chance to experience multiple timelines, but at the same time see a story that informs the movies. However, at the same time you can go to the theaters, see the latest chapter featuring Godzilla, and also not be too confused by what you missed in a TV show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 renewal

What are you most hoping to see moving into a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way here.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







