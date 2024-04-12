Monarch: Legacy of Monsters renewed for season 2; plus spin-ofs?

Given the continued success of all things Godzilla, Apple TV+ has made it official — a Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 is coming!

Today, it was confirmed that the streaming service and Legendary Entertainment are teaming up to bring you another fantastic batch of episodes of the drama. That means a whole lot more twists and turns for sure, and who knows? We could even be surprised at times with how things unfold!

In a statement, here is what Morgan Wandell, head of international development for Apple TV+, had to say on the subject, while also praising creators Chris Black and Matt Fraction:

“‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ has left an indelible imprint on the hearts, minds and imaginations of audiences around the world, led by the brilliance of Chris, Matt, Kurt, Wyatt and the incredibly gifted talented cast and creative team … We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to not only have the chance to experience even more thrills in season two, but to embark on epic, new journeys in the franchise, as we expand Legendary’s Monsterverse.”

Beyond what you see over the course of this upcoming season…

Well, let’s just note that there are some other good things ahead, including possible spin-offs! Given how many monsters and characters exist within the Monsterverse, this is certainly not a shock — and we hope that any further projects do have the depth that the show has. While we would not necessarily say that it is required viewing for those who love the movies, it absolutely is an asset and it brings a little something more to the table here at the same time.

Of course, the season 2 renewal does not mean that we’re going to be getting more in the near future insofar as episodes go — just prepare to be patient there.

What do you think about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters being renewed for a season 2?

Is there anything you most want to see? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a ton of other updates that are very much on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







