9-1-1 season 7 episode 6 promo: Maddie, Chimney’s wedding?

As we prepare ourselves to see 9-1-1 season 7 episode 6 on ABC on May 2, are wedding bells right around the corner here? Or, is it a veritable disaster?

While there may not be too many specific details out there for “There Goes the Groom” as of yet, there is one thing that does make us pretty darn excited. We are seemingly about to get the long-awaited wedding of Chimney and Maddie! It took us so long to get to this point and now, we just have to hope that it proves very much worthwhile.

With this being said, of course there is one thing that we’ve come to know from watching so much television over the years: The best-laid plans are almost always doomed to fail, and we don’t tend to think that things are going to be altogether different here.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview that almost makes it seem like we are getting an episode inspired in some ways by The Hangover. Chimney seems to wake up somewhere without much of a recollection as to 1) who he is or 2) what has happened to him. These are things that inevitably, he is going to need to sort out in due time.

On the other side of this…

Rest assured that there are still a ton of stories that are coming! There are five more stories in general within the second half of the season, and we tend to think that there will be twists, turns, and all sorts of other good things ahead. Let’s just hope that you are prepared to be surprised, but also very much entertained at the same time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

